Frans Malherbe’s presence this week has lifted us, says Stormers’ John Dobson

Cape Town — Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe will become the most-capped Stormers player when he returns to the side for their United Rugby Championship clash against Cardiff on Saturday. The Stormers' third and final match of their overseas tour, which kicks off at 8.35pm, will see the Springbok front-rower in his 124th appearance for the Cape side.

Story continues below Advertisement

Malherbe will form an all-Bok front row alongside Steven Kitshoff — who will bag his 122nd Stormers cap — and Joseph Dweba. Kwenzo Blose, JJ Kotze and Brok Harris will provide front-row back-up on bench, and in the second row, Adre Smith starts alongside Marvin Orie, with Ernst van Rhyn taking over the captaincy and starting at blindside flank with Nama Xaba and Hacjivah Dayimani completing the loose trio. There are just two changes to the backline, with scrumhalf Godlen Masimla and wing Suleiman Hartzenberg coming into the starting line-up.

On the bench, Paul de Wet and Sacha Mngomezulu will offer reinforcement. Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht and Junior Pokomela are all in line to bring second-half impact. While Stormers head coach John Dobson zoomed in on Malherbe's achievement, he also praised the Bok's character when it comes to the team. "What Frans has achieved at the age of just 31 is incredible, if you think about some of the players who represented this team before him.

Story continues below Advertisement

"He is a great example of a top team man and just his presence in the squad this week has given us a lift," he said. "We are looking forward to seeing how some of our combinations develop and the way the team responds at what is a renowned rugby venue against a home team with some momentum," Dobson added. Stormers: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Alapati Leuia, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Story continues below Advertisement