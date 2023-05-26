IOL Sport Digimag: All you need to know about the URC Final: Stormers v Munster

Cape Town - “Die Kaap is weer Hollands!” That’s certainly how it feels in the Western Cape ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final at DHL Stadium. And for those not familiar with the Afrikaans expression, its loose translation means that everything is great again.

The IOL Sport rugby writers have therefore tried to capture all the excitement in this quarter’s Digimag. The people are certainly smiling. Forget about load shedding, inflation and everything else that is wrong with this beautiful country of ours, Cape Town has a winning rugby team. That’s what the Stormers mean to the “mense”. For two hours every other Saturday they drown themselves in the joy that the boys in blue and white provide.

The Faithful come from far and wide. Wellington, Wynberg, Sea Point, Stellenbosch, Surrey Estate, Laingsburg, Langa and Lentegeur. Before they descended upon Newlands. Now DHL Stadium is home. My relationship with the Stormers is personal. I was there for their very first game. All the way back in 1998 when they wore that horrendous liquorice all sorts jersey. And then I lived my best teenage life in 1999 with the Men in Black. For me, Bobby Skinstad will forever walk on water. A Stormers Hall of Famer!

The 2010 heartbreak was real though. Even more so after driving for 20 hours to witness the Soweto surrender. But that was Super Rugby. It’s a new era now in the United Rugby Championship and the Stormers have already tasted sweet success. They are the Champions. Coupled with trouncing arch-rivals, the Bulls, six times on the bounce and every Capetonian walks a little taller these days.

John Dobson and his players have become much more than just a rugby team. They are a beacon of hope. Not just for Cape Town but the entire South Africa. A vision of what can be achieved when prejudices are put aside and everyone works passionately together towards a common goal. Munster will not just roll over though. The Irish never do.

It’s all set for another humdinger. I cannot wait.. Enjoy! @ZaahierAdams