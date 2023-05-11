Cape Town - Zaahier Adams’ IOL Sport Show guests - senior rugby writer Leighton Koopman and Live Editor John Goliath - praised Manie Libbok’s natural ability as an attacking force during a preview of the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final against Connacht on Saturday. The Stormers’ Libbok was the toast of Cape Town on Saturday when he produced a near flawless performance to sink the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final.

Libbok had a bit of a dip in form ahead of the Bulls clash, while his kicking game - both out of hand and off the tee - wasn’t up to its normal standards. But the Stormers No 10 put on a show at Cape Town Stadium, taking the ball flat and bamboozling the Bulls with ball-in-hand to contribute heavily to the Stormers’ try-scoring efforts. He was also flawless off the tee against his former employers. Stormers coach John Dobson praised Libbok’s bounce-back ability following his performance against the Bulls.