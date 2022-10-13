It’s a dream of mine to become a Springbok, says Lions youngster Henco van Wyk

Johannesburg — The casting call has been made, and several fresh-faced would-be protagonists have started to recite their lines and put in performances in the hopes of being noticed for bigger roles with superstar status in world rugby. Apparently, it is not just South Africans who are keeping a watchful eye on these up-and-coming talents, as there are envious eyes abroad. Reportedly, England coach Eddie Jones is one of those who is taking a keen interest in SA rugby’s youngsters, specifically Sacha Mngomezulu of the Stormers.

Reports indicate that he is courting the 20-year-old, who holds a UK passport, to switch alliangences and play for England. Mngomezulu is, of course, not the only youngster who has captivated the rugby public this past week – Henco van Wyk is also in that discussion. The Lions centre had an indefatigable match against Edinburgh last weekend, one that saw him receive much praise with many more clamouring onto his hype train. For his efforts, he was selected in the United Rugby Championship’s Fantasy Team of the Week for Round 4. Like Mngomezulu, Van Wyk is being punted as a future Springbok star; and like his Stormers counterpart, will have to make a decision in the not-so-distant future regarding who and where he wants to play.

Luckily for SA, his first choice is the Boks, although he remains open to other possibilities. “It is a dream for me to become a Springbok,” said Van Wyk. “I am going to give it a crack. I am going to give it my all. It has been my dream since I started playing rugby, (but) I can’t make a decision now about the future or what it holds.”

With this new spotlight on him, Van Wyk could find himself in the selection mix for the SA A team which will tour Europe with the Boks during November. The SA A team will play two matches against Munster and Bristol Bears, respectively. Van Wyk, however, remains focused on the task at hand. “If you feel pressure from the outside, it will go to your head," he said. "I am not thinking about anything like that (playing for South Africa) now. I am with the Lions and I am trying to give my best to the team at every chance.”

