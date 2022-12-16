Cape Town — Jake White says his Bulls team are feeling the cold upon arrival in the UK, with temperatures of minus-nine degrees Celsius in England as they prepare for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs. White has largely stuck to the starting XV that won last week, and made just two injury-enforced changes on Friday for the Sandy Park encounter (3pm SA time kick-off).

Chris Barend Smith comes in for Marco Jansen van Vuren (knee) at inside centre, while Janko Swanepoel slots in at No 5 lock, with Reinhardt Ludwig shifting to No 4 for Jacques du Plessis (hand). 🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

Here is your Vodacom Bulls team to take on Exeter Chiefs tomorrow 💪 Two changes to the team that downed Lyon.



🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

Here is your Vodacom Bulls team to take on Exeter Chiefs tomorrow 💪 Two changes to the team that downed Lyon.

There is also a re-jigged loose trio — even though it’s the same three players from the Lyon game — with WJ Steenkamp now at No 8, Muller Uys at blindside flank and Nizaam Carr still at openside. There are a couple of new faces on the bench in the shape of hooker Joe van Zyl, tighthead prop Sebastian Lombard, lock Cameron Hanekom and centre Carlton Bannies. “They had to play at home, because it would have been unfair to bring them over for a once-off against Exeter,” White said about his team selection on Friday.

“I’ve just looked at their (Exeter) team now, and they’ve got Stuart Hogg, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Scott Sio, Jonny Gray, Dave Ewers, Sam Simmonds are all internationals. “Now they’ve (Bulls) got an away game to see if they can back up their performance from last week.” But coming from summer in Pretoria, it has been a frosty reception for the Bulls since they arrived in Exeter on Wednesday evening.

“I heard on the TV news this morning that in some areas of England, it went down to minus-nine last night!” White said about the icy winter conditions in the UK. “As I speak now, I’ve just heard that we are not allowed to train on the main field, because it’s covered — so we have to do our captain’s practice on the B field. “They too can’t train now, which is midday and they can’t get onto the field. We are supposed to train at three ’o clock, so I can’t see that it’s going to get any warmer between now and three ’o clock.

“So, it’s gone down to minus-nine in the UK, and it’s probably minus-one now. Very different to what it is back home! “I don’t think we’ve got gloves (to play in), but it would be the coldest. But this would be the coldest we’ve played in, and some of the locals have said this is even cold for them — they are not used to it being this cold in Exeter. “It is unique … I watched the guys running around on the field yesterday, and obviously guys who grew up in Bethlehem and the Free State, like Bismarck du Plessis, had shorts on. Kids like Sebastian Lombard grew up on a farm, and it seemed like just another early-morning jog for them.

“We will have a look tomorrow and see how we will handle it, but it’s going to be a unique experience for us — especially after 26 hours of travelling … economy class.” Bulls Team 15 Wandisile Simelane, 14 Sibongile Novuka, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Chris Barend Smith, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Morné Steyn (captain), 9 Bernard van der Linde, 8 WJ Steenkamp, 7 Muller Uys, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Reinhardt Ludwig, 3 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Dylan Smith.