Cape Town - Leinster are unbeaten after 15 games, Ireland have just won the Six Nations, and a number of Springboks haven’t played for a while. That is why it was understandable that Stormers coach John Dobson was trying to downplay his team’s chances of beating the Irish province in a top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship encounter in Dublin tonight (9.35pm kick-off) – but don’t write off the Capetonians’ chances of victory entirely.

At least Dobson was able to call on big guns such as Damian Willemse (at inside centre), captain Steven Kitshoff, tighthead prop Frans Malherbe, flyhalf Manie Libbok and lock Marvin Orie yesterday to front up at the RDS Arena tonight. ALSO READ: Controversial England red card won't influence Lions to change their physicality in URC’s final straight They are still missing stalwarts such as Evan Roos, Salmaan Moerat, Leolin Zas (all injured) and Ruhan Nel (paternity leave), but this was the strongest possible match-23 that the Stormers could muster.

“They will be a bit ring-rusty, not having played for two months, so if we want to get them ready for next week’s knockout game against Harlequins, then they need to play tomorrow – and they are the best in their positions,” the Stormers mentor said yesterday. “So, great to have them back, but you can’t expect any rugby player to be out for two months and then produce a world-beating performance. But they are in great physical condition, and fairly motivated for the game – so I am expecting good things.” Despite his vast experience, it was the first time that Kitshoff visited the RDS Arena yesterday, and he was impressed by the “beautiful green grass with the white picket fences”.

But it won’t be as romantic tonight against a Leinster outfit that will be determined to preserve their unbeaten URC record this season without injured flyhalf Johnny Sexton. “This team has got a lot of ‘dog’ in them, a lot of attitude, and the way they go about their business, especially when it comes to rugby,” loosehead prop Kitshoff said. ALSO READ: No room for pineapple on pizza here … Andries Coetzee shows Lions the ropes in Treviso

“Even if we play away – and we’ve had a couple of close losses and games that could have gone either way overseas – this team will always stay in the fight until the end, even if the chips are down. “There’s been a real awesome buzz and energy in the camp building up to tomorrow. Guys like Marvin and Manie, Brannas (Deon Fourie) … You can see the excitement is building after the little break, and the guys are energised and mentally fresh. “It’s an awesome feeling that the guys are pumped and ready to go. I don’t know how the conditioning is going to go after the guys were out for two months, but hopefully we can byt vas (hang in there) until 80 minutes and hopefully get the W away from home.”