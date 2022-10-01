John Dobson pleased with Stormers’ character in bonus-point win over Edinburgh

Cape Town — While the Stormers copped two yellow cards, one red and were guilty of a plethora of errors in the first half of their United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh, head coach John Dobson was pleased with the character his team showed. The defending champions were reduced to 14 players three times in the round three encounter, but they fought back from 10-7 down at half time to secure their second bonus-point win in as many matches.

The Stormers had a bye in the first week. While flyhalf Manie Libbok and No 8 Evan Roos both went off with yellow cards and replacement prop Sazi Sandi saw red late in the game, the Stormers still managed to secure the win. The Cape side were poor in the first half while Edinburgh were superb, but they couldn't convert all that dominance into major points.

The second half, however, was very different as the Stormers fought back. Speaking after the game, Dobson said while he would have appreciated a stronger first-half effort, the way they closed out the contest despite their setbacks and early struggles was encouraging. "I think our discipline was similar to last week. We start giving away those defensive penalties, so it's more that as opposed to foul play," he said.

"Our character, again … it was very similar to last week. It's tough defending maul after maul, and I think we showed very good character. "I don't think we worked hard at the very start of the game, and I'm not irritated with my team about their discipline at all, we just could have worked harder." The Stormers next face Zebre Parma away on October 8.

