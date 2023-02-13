Cape Town - The Stormers will this week head to Pretoria as favourites for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with the Bulls but Jake White, back from illness and with a new outlook on rugby, might have a surprise or two up his sleeve for John Dobson’s defending champions. White and Dobson are set to continue their rivalry at Loftus Versfeld and judging by how the last clash went, fireworks can be expected from both coaches in the build-up this week.

Dobson’s Stormers are heading to Pretoria in a comfortable position in the URC but a rejuvenated White, after his near-death experience, can be just the inspiration the Bulls need for Saturday. The Bulls mentor made a miraculous recovery after emergency surgery due to illness and will be hoping the miracles continue this week as they hunt for a first win over the Stormers. It’s been a couple of weeks of good news at Loftus with Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi, who struggled with mental health issues, also returning to the fold.

ALSO READ: Rudolf Straeuli wants Lions to work on keeping the ball when they face Sharks Under White they’ve lost their last four clashes against Dobson’s side with the URC final in Cape Town 2022 probably the one that stings the most. Most recently it was a comfortable 37-27 victory two days before Christmas for the Stormers. And the Bulls know they probably have the most to lose out of this match as well looking at the URC log.

Currently, both teams are safely in the top four but one slip-up for the Pretoria side and they are in danger of falling out of the home play-off zone. White though is a seasoned coach and therefore they will definitely be up for the Stormers’ challenge bring. The Stormers, though, haven’t lost a match against a local team since December 2021.

ALSO READ: ‘Spine is fine’ philosophy works for John Dobson’s Stormers The lure of resting a few seniors against the Bulls will be big for Dobson and his management team but local derbies and especially a clash with the Bulls demands the respect of a competitive side. DHL Stormers' backline goes coast 2️⃣ coast 🏝️



We are here for the link up between Seabelo Senatla & Suleiman Hartzenberg 😍#BKTURC #URC | @TheStormers pic.twitter.com/YDSockmQkv — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) February 8, 2023 The Cape side haven’t made a secret of the fact that they will look to rest some stars, especially flyhalf Manie Libbok, but going to Loftus with an understrength team will put their second place at risk.