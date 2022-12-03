Lions slowly building towards something special in United Rugby Championship

Johannesburg - Wet was the brow with concern of many a Lions supporter when it was revealed that Burger Odendaal would be leaving the union at the end of last season to go ply his trade at the now defunct Wasps. Furrowed was the forehead of their fans in worry when Wandisile Simelane was announced as departing the union to move up north, across the Jukskei, to join bitter rivals and neighbours the Bulls.

Mid-field became an immediate concern. Who would take up the mantle of responsibility as a centre-pairing, many wondered out aloud. Why, Marius Louw, the union answered, much to the bemusement of the SA rugby-loving public, who scoffed at the notion. Truth be told, however, the introduction of Louw and centre partner Henco van Wyk has been a bit of a revelation since the start of the 2022/23 season. Although Van Wyk, on Friday night, was subsequently suspended for three weeks due to a dangerous tackle on Dragons lock Joe Davis last weekend, great things were always expected of him. ALSO READ: ‘I really hope he is safe’: Bulls worry as Sbu Nkosi goes AWOL

Meanwhile, Van Wyk - who will now partner Sango Xamlashe in the midfield for the foreseeable future - was considered as a bit of a gamble and an unknown quantity. Truth be told, however, the former Sharks man Louw continues to silence his critics with impressive displays. Indeed, he is arguably playing the best rugby of his career, with room to improve. So, when asked on Friday if he is enjoying his rugby in Johannesburg, all the 27-year-old could do was smile and agree. “I definitely am,” he said.

“It’s the people, the coaching staff – everyone backs each other. The way we train and the way we are connected as a team, has suited me … "I am definitely enjoying it,” he reiterated, “and I am looking forward to trying to build on the win we had last weekend.” That victory – a 33-25 defeat of Dragons – wasn’t a pretty affair, but necessary as it unlocked the achievement of a first homeground win in the URC this season, and also will have helped to quieten a gaggle of voices that were desparing of the young team’s abilities and results.

Nevertheless, Louw and Co will have worked on the backline’s attacking impetus, which was found wanting last weekend especially in preparation for their URC encounter against Scarlets on Sunday at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 1.30pm). Louw identified a handful of areas that the team has been working on.

“Our ability to own our own space,” he said, naming one such area. “There were opportunities to go out wide a bit more, stretch (Dragons) a little bit more in attack and provide width for our team.

“That has been a big work on for us. This week we had great training and we are looking forward to putting those lessons into our performance this weekend.” The Lions’ forwards did much of the heavy lifting last week, grinding down the opposition, and landing the KO-blow to discombobulate the Dragons. A similar effort can be expected against Scarlets, but if the backs have dispelled their gremlins, then there will be a view to run the ball and swing it wide. “Their attack is really good,” Louw said of Scarlets, who are battling to find a modicum of form at the moment.

“The way they move the ball and timing of their line-speed are really good. Against the Stormers (who beat the Welsh side 36-19 last weekend) you could see glimpses of that. Kurt-Lee Arendse can spark Bulls, but can Johan Goosen find his mojo against Cardiff? “The Stormers put them under pressure defensively but I think they will come here to Joburg to play an attacking brand of rugby. We are expecting it.”

The Lions are currently seventh in the URC standings on 19 points, compared to the Scarlets who occupy 15th spot on nine points after just one win. They will need to tread carefully though, as the visitors will be playing with a degree of desperation and have a stock of players who can overturn their current woes. A win for the Joburgers will also put a morale-boosting punctuation on their efforts as they move onto their Challenge Cup debut against Dragons the following weekend. Perhaps, more importantly, it will keep the Lions in the Top 8 - and that is exactly where they want to be.