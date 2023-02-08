Lions to extend Ivan van Rooyen’s contract by two more years despite 39% win ratio

Johannesburg — Lions rugby chiefs have moved to extend Ivan van Rooyen’s contract as coach, IOL Sport can reveal. The offer on the table is a two-year contract, despite Van Rooyen having a 39% winning ratio as Lions’ coach. According to sources, it is more than what John Dobson makes as Stormers head coach.

Story continues below Advertisement

Van Rooyen, whose current contract is set to lapse in October this year, confirmed negotiations are currently under way and that it will be finalised within the “next week or so”. “The terms and conditions says two years, but we’re still busy with the process ... once I sign the deal, I will be able to comment,” said Van Rooyen, who has been part of the Lions set-up since 2009. “But yes, I can confirm that there are talks surrounding the extension of my contract, but I haven’t signed anything yet.”

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli neither confirmed nor denied that such a deal is on the table. “I am busy with a lot of contracts, I am not going to comment on this now,” Straeuli said. Van Rooyen’s Lions have had a torrid time in the United Rugby Championship this season, but that can be down to having a young, inexperienced team.

Story continues below Advertisement

They find themselves in 13th place in the 16-team competition, and bottom of the South African shield after 12 games. They’ve fared better in the Challenge Cup, having won two of their four games, but will need to be at their best when they come up against French powerhouse Racing 92 in the round of 16. - Additional reporting by Lunga Biyela IOL Sport