No Johan Goosen and Cornal Hendricks, but Bismarck du Plessis back for Bulls against Benetton

Cape Town – The Bulls will be without Johan Goosen and Cornal Hendricks, but boast a new-look front row for Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton in Treviso (6.30pm SA time kickoff). Goosen (concussion) and Hendricks (groin) picked up injuries in last week’s 31-17 loss to Munster in Limerick, and have returned home from the Bulls tour.

But coach Jake White is confident that both players will be ready to feature in next Sunday’s showdown with the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld. Chris Smith has been handed the No 10 jersey in place of Goosen and ahead of Morné Steyn, while David Kriel – who has impressed at inside centre in recent weeks – will fill in for Hendricks at right wing.

There is a fresh face at outside centre as well, with Stedman Gans getting a welcome opportunity at No 13, having operated at wing a few times this season. Gans was the leading midfielder in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition in 2020, and will hope to make a similar impact with ball-in-hand against Benetton.

It’s all change in the front row, with veteran Bismarck du Plessis packing down at hooker alongside Gerhard Steenekamp and Francois Klopper, which sees Simphiwe Matanzima and Mornay Smith drop down to the bench. The other major change in the starting XV comes in the loose trio, where Springbok flank Marco van Staden will form a dual fetcher threat with captain Marcell Coetzee as they will attempt to slow down the fast-paced attacking style that Benetton always try to play at the Stadio Monigo. Bulls team: 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 David Kriel 13 Stedman Gans 12 Harold Vorster 11 Wandisile Simelane 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Elrigh Louw 7 Marco van Staden 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Janko Swanepoel 3 Francois Klopper 2 Bismarck du Plessis 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

