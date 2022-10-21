‘Real’ Bulls stand up in second half to dispatch Benetton in bonus-point victory in Treviso

Cape Town – Wow, what a comeback! The Bulls showed what they are truly made of as they produced a remarkable second-half turnaround to secure a 44-22 United Rugby Championship bonus-point victory over Benetton in Treviso on Friday night. It was fitting that captain Marcell Coetzee scored the all-important fourth try as the Pretoria side exorcised the ghost of their 35-8 Rainbow Cup final thrashing at Stadio Monigo in June 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

The triumph also ended a worrying couple of weeks following the defeats to Glasgow and Munster on tour. Jake White must have had serious words with his players after a frustrating opening 40 minutes, with Benetton leading 9-3 at half-time, as they came out firing in the second half. The Bulls battled to get into the game as they lacked rhythm on attack, while their kicking game also let them down as Benetton used captain Dewaldt Duvenage’s boot to drive their opponents back into their 22.

Bismarck du Plessis made a significant difference in the physicality stakes, but he also battled to find his jumpers in the line-out, while the Bulls scrum conceded a couple of penalties as well. But things changed early in the second half as No 10 Chris Smith landed a penalty to make it 9-6, and just a few minutes later, Marco van Staden breached the defence that allowed Embrose Papier to break free, with the scrumhalf putting Ruan Nortje away for a superb touchdown. Despite Benetton flyhalf Tomas Albornoz landing a fourth penalty, the Bulls continued on their merry way. They showed much better patience on attack as the loose trio of Coetzee, Van Staden and Elrigh Louw were prominent with ball-in-hand.

Story continues below Advertisement

Their renowned physicality sapped the energy of the Benetton forwards, and Louw charged over to put his team 20-12 ahead. The Italian outfit were desperate to pull things back for their supporters, and flank Manuel Zuliani’s try following a line-out and maul made it a one-point game again. Albornoz landed another penalty, and the Bulls had to scramble in defence to stay in the game around the hour mark.

Story continues below Advertisement

Smith, though, knocked over a superb angled penalty to regain the lead, with the Bulls No 10 having enjoyed a much more memorable outing against Benetton after a tough Rainbow Cup final, scoring 13 points and keeping his team moving forward. And then replacement hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels spun around and dotted the ball down from a line-out to stretch the Bulls’ advantage to 30-22. The visitors finished things in style as skipper Coetzee – who was excellent at the breakdowns as well – grabbed the bonus point, and replacement wing Stravino Jacobs ran in a fifth try to cap a memorable night for last season’s finalists.

Now White and his team will travel home with a spring in their step ahead of next Sunday’s clash against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld. Points-Scorers Benetton 22 – Tries: Manuel Zuliani. Conversions: Tomas Albornoz (1). Penalties: Albornoz (5).