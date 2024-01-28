Rhynardt Rijnsburger’s fond memories of Lions after forced retirement

Talented Lions loosehead prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger has been forced to call time on his fledgling career because of an unusual medical condition. The youngster suffered DVT (deep vein thrombosis) in a calf during a flight from Johannesburg to Scotland last year, and the condition continues to threaten his health — knocks to the leg while playing rugby are too risky.

Thank you for the memories🫶🦁#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/chehtvFeyG — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) January 26, 2024 The 22-year-old Paarl Boys High old boy played eight franchise matches for the Lions in the United Rugby Championship and the Challenge Cup and was on the brink of a successful professional career. “I experienced a DVT on a flight during our first tour of the season at the end of October last year,” Rijnsburger said. “It’s basically a blood clot in the calf.

“The decision to call it quits was purely medical. If I could, I would play on, but unfortunately the doctors feel it is safer for me to discontinue as the condition could be life-threatening.” A popular member of the Lions squad, Rijnsburger reflects on his time at the Johannesburg franchise, where he enjoyed some of the fondest memories of his life so far. “I had so many special moments during my time at the Lions. Certainly, one of the most blessed years I could have asked for. A stand-out moment for me was my first four-week tour with the squad roughly a year ago,” said Rijnsburger

“I was fortunate enough to make my debut against Stade Francais in the EPCR Challenge Cup in Paris. It was certainly one of the highlights of my life so far.” Ironically, the 118kg prop last featured for the Lions in their final match of the 2023 URC, where his team was victorious against the Bulls in Pretoria. The Lions played the Bulls in Pretoria yesterday.