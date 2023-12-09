Ruan Pienaar powers Cheetahs to victory in Challenge Cup opener against Zebre

Scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar was perfect from the tee in the Cheetahs’ 33-15 win over Zebre Parma in their EPCR Challenge Cup opener at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Saturday. The former South African international kicked four penalties and three conversions – tallying 18 points – as the Bloemfontein-based side routed their Italian counterparts.

The 39-year-old converted tries from wing Cohen Jasper, inside centre Reinhardt Fortuin and replacement front row Louis van der Westhuizen as the South Africans dominated the contest. Zebre Parma fly-half Tiff Eden notched a lone first half penalty on a tough afternoon for the hosts before late tries from Alessandro Fusco and Simone Gesi brought some respectability to the scoreboard. The opening 40 minutes were controlled by the visitors – with the boot of Pienaar contributing 11 points. In addition to scoring a trio of penalties, the Cheetahs star converted a Jasper try – the wing intercepting an errant Eden pass on halfway to gallop over under the posts.