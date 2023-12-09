Ruan Pienaar powers Cheetahs to victory in Challenge Cup opener against Zebre

Scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar was perfect from the tee in the Cheetahs’ 33-15 win over Zebre Parma in their EPCR Challenge Cup opener at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Saturday.
The former South African international kicked four penalties and three conversions – tallying 18 points – as the Bloemfontein-based side routed their Italian counterparts.
The 39-year-old converted tries from wing Cohen Jasper, inside centre Reinhardt Fortuin and replacement front row Louis van der Westhuizen as the South Africans dominated the contest.
Zebre Parma fly-half Tiff Eden notched a lone first half penalty on a tough afternoon for the hosts before late tries from Alessandro Fusco and Simone Gesi brought some respectability to the scoreboard.
The opening 40 minutes were controlled by the visitors – with the boot of Pienaar contributing 11 points. In addition to scoring a trio of penalties, the Cheetahs star converted a Jasper try – the wing intercepting an errant Eden pass on halfway to gallop over under the posts.
Further tries followed in the second half as Fortuin and Van der Westhuizen cruised over the whitewash for the visiting side.
Consolation scores from Zebre Parma’s Fusco and Gesi allowed the Italian crowd to find some solace in the final stages.
The Cheetahs have an All-South African meeting with the Sharks next Sunday in Round 2, while Zebre Parma host Oyonnax Rugby on Saturday.