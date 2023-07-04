Spending spree continues as Bulls sign Springbok veteran Willie le Roux

Johannesburg — After months of speculation regarding his future, Springbok Willie le Roux is Bulls-bound, a statement from the union revealed on Tuesday. The Springbok fullback has signed a three-year contract with the Pretoria-based team, which will see him in the employ of the union until June 2026. The 33-year-old will join his new team after the conclusion of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup campaign in October.

This is MASSIVE. The World Cup winner, the architect, the legend that is Willie Le Roux is coming to Loftus 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sYKeEJLu3t — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 4, 2023 Le Roux signs on from Japanese club Toyota Verblitz, where he has played since 2019. Previously, Le Roux played for Wasps, the Sharks, Canon Eagles, Griquas, the Cheetahs and Boland Cavaliers. Before the confirmation of his signing on to play with the Bulls, Le Roux was heavily linked with a move to the Stormers. Le Roux will earn his 84th cap for the Springboks on Saturday when this year’s Rugby Championship commences, with the national team opening the tournament against Australia at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 5pm).

Edgar Rathbone, the Blue Bulls Company CEO said of the announcement: “Willie is a world-class player with so much experience behind him. "Our stable is sure to benefit from having a player with more than 83 caps for his national side. Moreover, we believe that his wealth of experience will really add more stability to our backline.” Willie will call the capital home on a three year contract. https://t.co/ThMwo28jz9 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 4, 2023