Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Spending spree continues as Bulls sign Springbok veteran Willie le Roux

The Bulls have secured the services of veteran Springbok fullback Willie le Roux

FILE - The Bulls have secured the services of veteran Springbok fullback Willie le Roux. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg — After months of speculation regarding his future, Springbok Willie le Roux is Bulls-bound, a statement from the union revealed on Tuesday.

The Springbok fullback has signed a three-year contract with the Pretoria-based team, which will see him in the employ of the union until June 2026. The 33-year-old will join his new team after the conclusion of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup campaign in October.

Le Roux signs on from Japanese club Toyota Verblitz, where he has played since 2019. Previously, Le Roux played for Wasps, the Sharks, Canon Eagles, Griquas, the Cheetahs and Boland Cavaliers. Before the confirmation of his signing on to play with the Bulls, Le Roux was heavily linked with a move to the Stormers.

Le Roux will earn his 84th cap for the Springboks on Saturday when this year’s Rugby Championship commences, with the national team opening the tournament against Australia at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 5pm).

Edgar Rathbone, the Blue Bulls Company CEO said of the announcement: “Willie is a world-class player with so much experience behind him.

"Our stable is sure to benefit from having a player with more than 83 caps for his national side. Moreover, we believe that his wealth of experience will really add more stability to our backline.”

“We are continuing with our ambitions of putting together a squad that can help us not only challenge but go for the crowns whilst playing some entertaining rugby and he is a player that falls into classification. We are all confident that his versatility will be appreciated by both the young and the wise.

“We of course wish him and the Springboks well for the upcoming Rugby Championship and cannot wait to have him join us later in the year.”

