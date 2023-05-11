Stormers centre Dan du Plessis selected in United Rugby Championship’s Elite XV

Du Plessis, along with midfield partner Ruhan Nel have arguably been the best centre combination from the South African teams this season.

Earlier this week, while speaking to IOL about his stellar partnership with Nel, Du Plessis revealed that, “I get a lot of confidence from him and hopefully he gets from me as well.

“His personality on the field gives the other guys in the backline confidence, especially on defence with the way he goes for reads and the way he communicates. It helps me a lot.

"Our structure allows for freedom. It is difficult to explain, but we (the backline players) go hand-in-hand. The structure allows for guys to fill in at any position when needed."