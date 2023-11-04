The Stormers' European tour in the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season got off to a slippery start against the Glasgow Warriors as they fell to a 9-20 loss on a chilly night on Friday. After scoring some scintillating tries in their first two games, the former champions couldn't get over the whitewash as a host of errors, especially in the first half, stripped them of attacking momentum.

It was definitely not a match for the ages as both sides failed to convert scoring opportunities in the second half, and the visitors to the Scotstoun Stadium copped two yellow cards for Ill-discipline. Even though No 8 Evan Roos and hooker Joseph Dweba were sent off in the first half, the Stormers showed some massive defence with 13 players in a time ahead of the break where things could've spiralled. They pulled their socks up in the second half and showed some fight, but just couldn't get their attack flowing to stage a fight back, although they had Glasgow under massive pressure for much of the second forty.

John Dobson, Stormers coach, said afterwards their error-rate in the first half robbed them of valuable momentum. They lost scrums and conceded uncharacteristic free kicks at the lineout with the communication between players not up to standard.

Penalties allowed the home side to score two tries off the back of rolling mauls while their third came off some good lineout play and miscommunication in the midfield by the Stormers' inexperienced centre-pairing. Glasgow was all too happy to feed off all the errors by their opponents.

"We had no ball possession in the first half, and ended it with 13 players, we produced an energised and physical performance but it was poor discipline and set piece work," said Dobson. "Energy-wise we were there. I told the team afterwards I cannot fault their energy. But I'm a little bit frustrated around the set piece issues." The Stormers travel to Benetton for their next URC match of the tour on Saturday.