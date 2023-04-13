Cape Town - Springbok Evan Roos is back on the rugby field with a smile, and the Stormers expect him to provide some impetus on attack and at the breakdown against Munster this weekend. In the absence of fetcher Deon Fourie, who is out with a fractured cheekbone, Roos can be the antidote to the Stormers' breakdown woes ahead of their United Rugby Championship match against Munster on Saturday in Cape Town (6:15pm kickoff).

Roos recently returned from a knee injury and the Cape side is ready to unleash him again on their opponents. Fourie was clearly missed, especially at the rucks, when Exeter Chiefs ran rampant in the Champions Cup last weekend knocking the URC champions out of the competition, but Roos can provide that breakdown play to stop Munster from doing the same.

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani said it was good to have someone of Evan's calibre back especially with the URC playoffs approaching. “He (Roos) is happy to be on the field again, you can expect to see a lot of him this weekend,” Hlungwani said.

"They (Roos and Fourie) are two totally different players in how they operate at the breakdown. Evan does have the odd steal now and then, so he will definitely assist. But Deon is an out-and-out fetcher and that's what he gives to the team. "Evan is our ball carrier and he gives us momentum. He will help in a lot of ways, but with the likes of Deon and Nama Xaba, as out-and-out fetchers, not there, you could see there was a challenge. “We thought Junior Pokomela did his best (against Exeter) considering he just came back from an injury.”

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff was the one who stuck his head in the rucks to try and win possession for his team at Sandy Park, but this weekend he will have the assistance of Roos. The Bok No 8 will also be of big help with his counter-rucking. The Stormers have been good in this facet of play, but will have a difficult time against the big pack of Munster. The Stormers do have a few youngsters like loose forwards Keke Morabe and Paul de Villiers in their midst who play to the ball on the ground, but it's unlikely that they'll be thrown in at the deep end so late in the season.

Morabe has been brilliant for the Western Province side that also features De Villiers. The latter, though, will most likely play for the Junior Springboks later this year at the World Championships in South Africa and Hlungwani says they are keen to track his progress. “We have to be smart as a coaching team on when we start bringing him (De Villiers) in. He's doing well at junior level, we just have to monitor and see his progress,” Hlungwani said.