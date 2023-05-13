Independent Online
Saturday, May 13, 2023

Stormers get another home URC final after Munster topple Leinster in all-Irish semi

Damian Willemse in action during Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against Connacht

Damian Willemse in action during Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against Connacht. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — For a second year running, the Stormers will once again be the home team when they play for the United Rugby Championship title.

The Stormers will meet Munster at Cape Town Stadium on May 27 for a chance to win back-to-back titles. Munster caused somewhat of a shock on Saturday evening when they toppled over favourites Leinster.

And, as the Cape side finished higher in the URC table, they will once again play the final in the same venue they famously beat the Bulls in last year.

Three-time league winners Munster will be seeking to lift the Vodacom URC trophy for the first time while the DHL Stormers are on a mission to become the back-to-back champions.

Tickets for the game will go on sale in the coming days and will be announced on Vodacom URC and DHL Stormers channels.

For those at home, this mouth-watering match-up will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

IOL Sport

United Rugby ChampionshipStormersRugby

