Stormers’ John Dobson admits they have to work on their breakdowns

It will be a repeat of their first home Champions Cup clash of the season when the Stormers face La Rochelle in the round of 16 in Cape Town in April. After securing a home play-off in the so-called group of death of the tournament, the Stormers did not get an easy draw, but instead, they got the defending champions who they already beat in an entertaining clash last month in front of their home fans.

The game ended 21-20 after flyhalf Manie Libbok slotted a conversion from the touchline, but this time around the home team will want to make sure that they put their foot on the throats of La Rochelle to avoid another nail-biter. The Stormers’ inability to close out games, and breakdown play are two of the main concerns in the last couple of clashes. La Rochelle, Sale Sharks, and Stade Francais this past weekend had field days turning over Stormers possession at the tackle area. Stade Francais’s counter-rucking was a good wake-up call. But over the next three weeks, head coach John Dobson and his management will have a couple of friendly rugby games to try iron out some wrinkles.

They face the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship match in Durban on February 17 when they return to competitive action. Dobson, who coaches the Stormers’ breakdown play, is a bit concerned about that area but vowed that they will get things right. “It’s the poorest part of our game at the moment. It is my responsibility,” Dobson said. “It is something we have to get better at. They didn’t jackal us, they just managed to counter-ruck us.

“It’s three Champions Cup games that the breakdown hasn’t been good. We got counter-rucked three times in the first half (against Stade Francais), and once in the second half. They hit us hard there. Our mindset was wrong.” The Stormers attack feeds off quick possession from rucks and the tackle area, and if they can’t secure clean ball possession for their scrumhalves, their backline will struggle to fire on all cylinders. Their attack hasn’t been as sharp as it has been for the past two seasons, and with the play-offs of the two tournaments approaching, they will have to start clicking at the back.

Jake White’s Bulls, meanwhile, will also host a home Champions Cup play-off against Lyon in Pretoria. The Bulls narrowly lost out to the French club in the pool stages in Lyon, so they will be eager to host them in April at Fort Loftus. Unlike the Stormers and Sharks, who only play again in the middle of next month, White’s troops will take on the Lions this Saturday in the URC after their December fixture was postponed.