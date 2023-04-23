Stormers to wrap players in cotton wool ahead of United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Bulls

Cape Town — Less will be more for the Stormers as they prepare for a quarter-final meeting with the Bulls in two weeks’ time, but first key players will get a long weekend of rest before their final preparations for the north-south derby begins ahead of the 6 May decider. The Stormers are counting their blessings as this break, due to the Champions Cup semi-finals, comes at the right time as the team suffered some serious injuries this past Friday against Benetton.

A touch of good news is that flank and prolific ball-fetcher Deon Fourie will be back to face the Bulls after his cheekbone injury. Speedster Leolin Zas is also set to return to play and could feature in the Currie Cup match against the Blue Bulls on Saturday. But due to Hartzenberg's injury and Senatla's concussion, it would probably be wise for the Stormers to wrap Zas in cotton wool for another weekend. Stormers coach John Dobson said his team will do some work on Monday and Tuesday, before a tough session on Wednesday. Thereafter he will give them some time off to recharge.

“Our most important thing now is to freshen up. So we will get some detail planted, get a nice sweat in on Wednesday and then give them the long weekend. Less is more at this stage,” Dobson said. The Stormers would've loved to play an international team because they know that the travelling factor can play a role in preparation for a match, especially after they were subjected to quite a lot of travelling with limited training days over the last month or two. But, a match against the Bulls is on the cards. A team who haven't beaten the Stormers in the URC.

Before the big URC clash, the two teams will square up on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium in the Currie Cup.

Last time out, Province beat a URC-laden Bulls side at Loftus, but Dobson said he won't be using his Stormers stars for the match even if it can keep them sharp ahead of the quarter-final. “We will definitely play our Currie Cup team this weekend. Like I said, we will give these guys a rest and getting them in for the Saturday game, will not be in the right interest of them,” he said. "I don't know what team the Bulls will play, but we will definitely be playing our Currie Cup team."