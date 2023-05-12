Cape Town - The Stormers will take on Connacht without talisman flanker Deon Fourie and lineout ace Marvin Orie who were both ruled out of Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final (kickoff 4:00 PM) through injuries.
Fourie didn't recover sufficiently after picking up a hamstring strain against the Bulls in the quarter-final, while Orie picked up a shoulder injury in the North-South clash.
That means the Stormers will be without two of their Springboks for the semi-final with their Irish opponents. It will be seen as a big blow to the side, especially with Connacht being a strong team at the breakdown. Orie's absence will also be felt in the line-outs and on defence where he has been outstanding this season.
Two injury-enforced changes to our starting line-up for the URC semifinal at DHL Stadium on Saturday.
📢 Team announcement https://t.co/ygd0dchhFE
🎟️ Tickets https://t.co/J9Dq7IoX52#STOvCON #iamastormer #dhldelivers #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/thuzYun4Fa
The pair is replaced by Willie Englebrecht (flank) and Ben-Jason Dixon (lock), who should be able to slot in without difficulty after playing vital roles throughout the season.
John Dobson, Stormers coach, also opted for a five-three split on the replacement bench.
Lock Connor Evans, flank Marcel Theunissen, and utility back Jean-Luc du Plessis are the new faces on the bench.
Dobson said his team is ready to give their all on Saturday.
"While it is disappointing not to have Deon and Marvin in the team, we have every confidence in the players who have come in, who have all proven their worth for us already this season," Dobson said with his team announcement.
"We are thrilled to be hosting another semi-final, and with another big crowd coming out, we want to repay the incredible support we enjoy with a fitting performance.
"It will be another great occasion at DHL Stadium and we will be doing everything we can to make our supporters proud."
Stormers: 15. Damian Willemse, 14. Angelo Davids, 13. Ruhan Nel, 12. Dan du Plessis, 11. Leolin Zas, 10. Manie Libbok, 9. Herschel Jantjies, 8. Evan Roos, 7. Hacjivah Dayimani, 6. Willie Engelbrecht, 5. Ruben van Heerden, 4. Ben-Jason Dixon, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).
Replacements: 16. JJ Kotze, 17. Ali Vermaak, 18. Neethling Fouche, 19. Connor Evans, 20. Marcel Theunissen, 21. Paul de Wet, 22. Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
@LeightonK