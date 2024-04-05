The next Springbok captain? Steven Kitshoff returning to the Stormers after a year in Ireland

The Stormers have announced that Steven Kitshoff will be returning to the team next season after a year at Ulster. Kitshoff famously led the Stormers to the United Rugby Championship title in 2022, and after losing the final last year, he opted to move, and Irish side Ulster was his destination.

Guess who's back? The Spicy Plum will be in the blue and white once again from next season. #iamastormer #dhldelivers #kitsiesback pic.twitter.com/940dePTAse — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 5, 2024 While his perfomances at Ulster have been good, the club’s financial situation meant having the two-time Rugby World Cup winner on their payroll would be taxing. Speaking on Friday, Kitshoff said he was excited about the prostect of pulling the Stormers jersey over his head again.

“It is no secret what Cape Town and the Stormers team mean to me, so to be able to return home is incredibly exciting,” he said in a statement released by the team. “I’d like to thank Ulster for a fantastic experience in Belfast and their understanding through this whole process. We still have a lot to do together this season. “From next season I’ll be doing all I can to add value for the Stormers and hopefully be part of something special once again with my friends and family alongside me,” he said.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said having the 32-year-old Kitshoff in the squad next season would be a "major boost". “Steven is a Stormers great and adds so much to our environment beyond his immense value on the pitch,” Dobson said. “We are really encouraged that he is so keen to come back and get stuck in as we start an exciting new chapter here in Cape Town.

“We always wanted to get him back and I am just thrilled that with the backing of our new owners, we have been able to make that happen so quickly. “He is a proud product of our system and we cannot wait to see him in the blue and white again next season,” concluded Dobson.