Wandisile Simelane ditches Pretoria for Cape Town as he signs for Stormers

The Stormers announced on Friday they had completed the signing of centre and outside back Wandisile Simelane from the Bulls. Once spoken of as a potential future Springbok, Simelane’s career seemed to stall after he moved from the Lions to the Bulls, where he wasn’t able to get regular game time.

Simelane's move to the Stormers sees Cornel Smit head the opposite direction. "The Stormers are a great team to watch and I can't wait to see what I can do in that system, surrounded by some top players and coaches," the 25-year-old Simelane said in a statement on Friday.

“This is a big move for me and I’ll be doing all I can to integrate into the squad and add value as soon as possible,” he said. ]His move to the Stormers comes at a time when the team are missing Ruhan Nel, who has been ruled out with a long-term injury, and head coach John Dobson was delighted to have him in the side.

“Wandisile is an incredibly talented player who is looking for a new start and we are happy to give him the opportunity to grow here where he will be competing with some top players already in our system,” said Dobson. “We pride ourselves on helping players get their careers on the right trajectory in our environment and we all know the huge potential he has, so hopefully we can help him realise that here. “Of course with Ruhan Nel ruled out with a long-term injury the timing is perfect for us and we hope to see Wandile hit the ground running,” he said.