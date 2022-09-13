WATCH: Five players that can ignite the Lions and bring back The Pride

Johannesburg - The Lions start their United Rugby Championship (URC) season on Saturday in a Jukskei Derby against the Bulls at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 4.05pm). The reality is that they have lost some marquee players in the off-season, but equally they have extremely young, talented and skilled players that will be a bit more street-wise and experienced regarding the rigours of the URC.

Here, Morgan Bolton looks at five of those players that can ignite the Lions and bring back The Pride. 5 Quan Horn The former Baby Bok has only played a handful of senior professional rugby matches, but it is clear that he has what it takes to become an influential player at the Lions.

The 21-year-old played most of these matches at fullback, but he can also slot in at wing and his more preferred position of outside-centre. During those encounters he showed a willingness to attack the gainline and was unafraid of initiating counter-attacks from his own half with powerful runs. He has a racking left-boot that will be a boon at altitude for sure, but also will improve the Lions kicking game wherever they tour. If he is to play in the No 15 jersey, or on the right wing, he will need to work a bit on his aerial defence, but other than that he is a solid player. 4 Gianni Lombard

The utility-back returns to the Lions after a short stint in Japan hampered by injury. At one time, the 24-year-old was considered to be one of the country’s future stars, and many will hope a second stint at the Lions can rekindle that notion. Lombard can play at both No 15 and flyhalf, so where he will fit into head coach Ivan van Rooyen’s plan, remains to be seen. He will be in direct competition for the No 10 jersey with Jordan Hendrikse. So, perhaps, his future is as a playmaker from the back that slots into the No 10 role – ala Willie le Roux – when needed.

3 Jordan Hendrikse Speaking of Hendrikse, this could be a big year for the 21-year-old. In the previous URC season, the Lions flyhalf put down an early maker of things to come. He might be a young man, but he possesses a maturity of play beyond his years. Sure, he makes an error every so often, but the Lions seem to be just more settled and composed when he is running the show at pivot.

With the Springboks so desperately low on flyhalves, Hendrikse and his fellow young No 10s around the country, represent the next generation of players that could wear the Green and Gold. In all fairness, he probably won't be considered by the Boks next year, but if he makes a big enough statement in the coming months, they won’t be able to deny him in the near future. 2 Emmanuel Tshituka There are big boots to fill in the Lions’ loose-trio after the departure of older brother Vincent, but you’d suspect that Emmanuel is up to the task.

The 22-year-old Tshituka can slot in at lock or flank, and that versatility will always come in handy. He is a strong ball-carrier and once he is at a gallop can be difficult to bring down. Although he enjoys a good run, he doesn't mind getting stuck in at the breakdown, nor does he shy away from the physical stuff. He has already put in Man of the Match performances for the Lions, and with his elder brother now at the Sharks, perhaps he will show definitely that he is just as good as his heralded sibling, if not better. 1 Ruan Venter

Another Baby Bok with a long future ahead of him, Venter is already a unit. The Paarl Boys High alum is 1.98m tall and weighs in at a reported 115kg. Like Tshituka, he can also play at lock – his preferred position – although the Lions have employed him as a flank when so required in his brief stint at the union. He is a belligerent ball-carrier but also athletic and mobile and can break the line and off-load when he space, too. There is a little bit of Eben Etzebeth about him, but also a lot of Franco Mostert, which could make him one of the stars of the Lions this season.