WATCH: Real men (and women) wear pink Bulls jerseys

Cape Town – “Real men drink pink drinks”, the saying goes, and the same can be said about the Bulls rugby jerseys after their new kit was unveiled on Friday for the upcoming United Rugby Championship season. Kit sponsors PUMA celebrated a decade of their association with the Bulls with what they are calling a “modernised version of the Smash kit from 10 years ago”.

While the main jersey is still the traditional sky-blue, the alternative kit sees the pink jersey from 2012 making a return. In pictures released by the Bulls and their sponsors, big prop Simphiwe Matanzima and centre Wandisile Simelane are looking snazzy in the pink jersey, while scrumhalf Zak Burger, flyhalf Johan Goosen and wing Canan Moodie are sporting the blue kit. “The Smash 2.0 kit design honours our history together – 10 years of breaking the rules and breaking new ground, while reminding us all to keep smashing into the future,” said Brett Bellinger, marketing director of PUMA South Africa.

“Our kit designs began with the Smash and Die Blou Masjien has since gone into battle in camo, starred in Taurus, and proudly worn the pink. We are confident the new jersey will inspire the players and fans to always give it horns, whether at away games or home at Fortress Loftus.” There are also women and kids options available, and it will go on sale from September 15 PUMA.com, PUMA Retail stores, Totalsports, The Cross Trainer, Sportsmans Warehouse, JB Active and selected retailers at a recommended retail price of R899 (men), R799 (women) and R799 (kid sizes). The Bulls pink jersey from 2012 has made a return. Photo: Supplied The first Bulls URC game takes place next Saturday, September 17, against the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (4.05pm kickoff), and they will hope to go one step further after going down to the Stormers in last year’s final at Cape Town Stadium.

Man of the moment Canan Moodie don’t the new traditional blue jersey of the Bulls. Photo: Supplied Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said: “It is not often that two world-class brands are able to celebrate and commemorate such a milestone as a decade of partnership. The Vodacom Bulls are certainly proud to be associated with a leading brand such as PUMA, who have provided some of the best kits in rugby over the past 10 years. “We are most excited and proud of the new home and alternative kit we have produced to mark this significant milestone. We would like to thank PUMA for the decade-long partnership, and we look forward to many more years together.” @ashfakmohamed