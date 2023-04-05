Johannesburg - For a certainty, the Emirates Lions have managed one helluva turnaround in recent weeks but their Herculean labours have not yet been completed. The rugby gods have seemingly decreed that the Johannesburg-based outfit must first complete arduous tasks on-the-field as penance for concerns and distractions off it. The Lions started the year having lost two consecutive matches. Further losses to Munster, Stade Francais, Connacht and the Sharks compounded the misery in Doornfontein. But a resurgence since then – in which they defeated the Glasgow Warriors, the Bulls, Benetton and most recently Racing 92, has reinvigorated the team.

Scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba has experienced that ebb and flow of that storyline and on Tuesday, he revealed how the team has turned around a season that was heading towards disaster. Said the 24-year-old: “We kept the main thing, the main thing and that main thing is to play rugby.

“The people behind the closed doors will sort out whatever else is happening. Our main point was to focus on performing and the rest will fall into place.” Much like his teammates, Nohamaba went through a dip in form during the tough times at the start of the year but with greater victory has come a return to confidence. The No 9 has been an infuriating presence on the field – if you are the opposition – playing with niggle, while releasing his backline with quick ball.

In recent weeks, he has also assumed more responsibility off the kicking tee, and has helped the Lions click over on the scoreboard. He had a noteworthy outing this past Saturday in the 51-28 romp against Racing, scoring 18 points through on try, five conversions and one penalty. He also created two try assists and affected three turnovers. He was magnanimous in explaining where this return in his self-belief has come from. “It is the backing of the group and helping each other,” he said.

“During training, I have the backing of the coaches as well. It gives a whole lot of us the confidence to go onto the field and play well. It is a credit to the guys around me helping me out …” But back to the task at hand and sticking to the analogy, Saturday’s quest will be to overcome Glasgow Warriors in the quarter-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup, an endeavour akin to capturing the Ceryneian Hind. The Warriors – under Franco Smith – have become an attacking force, using their pace in all aspects of the game to run their opposition ragged. Much the same is expected this Saturday at Scotstoun Stadium (kick-off 9pm), and the Lions could find themselves chasing shadows.

Nohamba explained that the Lions cannot drop their concentration for one moment, if they are to progress to the semi-finals – against either Scarlets or Clermont Auvergne. “They are a quality side and they have shown that in the last couple of weeks. They have good ballers, and they like to throw the ball around. “They are exciting. We need to front-up physically and expect anything.

“They have a balanced kicking game and running game. We should expect anything and just work hard for each other. “This is what knockout rugby is about – staying focussed for 80 minutes,” he added. “You can’t switch off for one or two seconds – that is when they will take their opportunities. We cannot afford a slip in concentration whatsoever.

“The boys have had a good two days of training now – so we must just rest and recover, travel well and then Saturday will be the day that we need to perform.” The Lions arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday morning and will recuperate from the travel fatigue in their legs before completing their preparations on Thursday and Good Friday. @FreemanZAR