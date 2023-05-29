Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 29, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Where will Springbok Cheslin Kolbe end up after leaving Toulon? Stormers say they can’t afford him

Cheslin Kolbe is a free agent after leaving Toulon.

FILE - Cheslin Kolbe is a free agent after leaving Toulon. Photo: Diarmid Courreges/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town — Cheslin Kolbe and Toulon have "mutually" parted ways with the Springbok and French club confirming the news on Monday even though Kolbe said he would have loved to stay put.

In a statement on his social media account, the World Cup-winning outside back said it was an emotional couple of weeks for him and his family.

“Some people might not understand, neither do I, but as I was told ‘it's a business,’” Kolbe said on an Instagram post.

More on this

"To put my feelings aside. Despite it all, I have tried my best. Sometimes our plans don't always align with God's plans for us. I just want to thank each and everyone whom I have crossed paths with, the supporters, my teammates, and all staff for everything.

"It's not easy for me to say goodbye, but such is life. France has been home for six years, three kids later and it will always be home to us. Hopefully, this is not goodbye, but see you soon.

"Thank you once again, I had hoped for a better ending."

Judging from Kolbe's message, he was keen to stay on in France but according to reports, the French giants had to let him go because of their financial situation and his spate of injuries.

There's no indication yet where Kolbe might be off to next, but reports earlier linked him with a return to the Stormers.

Stormers coach John Dobson, speaking with John Maythem on Cape Talk said under the current circumstances, Kolbe won't join the Cape side.

Western Province Professional Rugby and the Stormers are still waiting on plans to finalise an equity deal that will provide a much-needed financial injection to further strengthen the squads.

"They reached out to us last week and came back with a number that probably was the GDP of Lesotho," Dobson told Maytham after he was asked about bringing back Kolbe.

"We are under administration. But we definitely need to strengthen in the outside backs. With (Seabelo) Senatla's serious injury, we are paper thin in the back three. We are scrambling for two proper game-breaking backs."

Kolbe played for Toulose before joining Toulon in the 2021/2022 season and helped them to the Challenge Cup title in Dublin's Aviva Stadium recently after beating Glasgow Warriors in the final.

@Leighton_K

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Cheslin KolbeUnited Rugby ChampionshipStormersRugby

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe