Where will Springbok Cheslin Kolbe end up after leaving Toulon? Stormers say they can’t afford him

Cape Town — Cheslin Kolbe and Toulon have "mutually" parted ways with the Springbok and French club confirming the news on Monday even though Kolbe said he would have loved to stay put. In a statement on his social media account, the World Cup-winning outside back said it was an emotional couple of weeks for him and his family.

An emotional couple of weeks it has been for me and my family.

Some people might not understand, neither do I, but as I was told "its a business"

To put my feelings aside.

Despite it all, I have tried my best.

Sometimes our plans don't always align with God's plans for us. pic.twitter.com/uHzVXQ5FTG — Cheslin Kolbe (@CheslinKolbe) May 29, 2023 “Some people might not understand, neither do I, but as I was told ‘it's a business,’” Kolbe said on an Instagram post.

"To put my feelings aside. Despite it all, I have tried my best. Sometimes our plans don't always align with God's plans for us. I just want to thank each and everyone whom I have crossed paths with, the supporters, my teammates, and all staff for everything. "It's not easy for me to say goodbye, but such is life. France has been home for six years, three kids later and it will always be home to us. Hopefully, this is not goodbye, but see you soon. "Thank you once again, I had hoped for a better ending."

Judging from Kolbe's message, he was keen to stay on in France but according to reports, the French giants had to let him go because of their financial situation and his spate of injuries. There's no indication yet where Kolbe might be off to next, but reports earlier linked him with a return to the Stormers. Stormers coach John Dobson, speaking with John Maythem on Cape Talk said under the current circumstances, Kolbe won't join the Cape side.

Western Province Professional Rugby and the Stormers are still waiting on plans to finalise an equity deal that will provide a much-needed financial injection to further strengthen the squads. "They reached out to us last week and came back with a number that probably was the GDP of Lesotho," Dobson told Maytham after he was asked about bringing back Kolbe. "We are under administration. But we definitely need to strengthen in the outside backs. With (Seabelo) Senatla's serious injury, we are paper thin in the back three. We are scrambling for two proper game-breaking backs."