Van Rooyen was yesterday named the Lions’ new head coach following the parting of ways between the union and Swys de Bruin a few weeks ago.
The 37-year-old Van Rooyen, who was previously the Lions’ strength and conditioning coach, took charge of the Currie Cup side in 2018 and this year. He led a young Lions team to the final this season, where they lost to the Cheetahs.
“The Lions have a certain DNA, a style of rugby that they play, and it would be foolish to change that,” said the new Lions boss.
“But, if you look at what’s been going on in world rugby and what’s gone down at the World Cup, aspects like the levels of defence and the effectiveness of a good kicking game are things we will have to adopt and be better at. The reality is there are so many different areas where a team can apply pressure on the opposition and we need to explore all those options.”