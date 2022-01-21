WATCH: Bulls banter about ‘Stormers Fan Syndrome’ ahead of Loftus showdown

Cape Town - Any long-suffering Stormers fans out there? Choose a new path and become a Bulls supporter! At least that’s what the Pretoria side are suggesting in a video released this week, which was filled with banter about the Cape team ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship showdown at Loftus Versfeld (5.05pm kickoff).

In the one minute 23-second clip, three “recovering Stormers fans” speak about how they were “living a lie”, “feeling hopeless” and that the humiliation “became unbearable”. But then they discovered the Bulls and now they have smiles on their faces and “have hope again”. A voiceover then identifies “Stormers Fan Syndrome” as something involving frustration and anger, as well as “an empty trophy cabinet”.

The fans spoke about how the Bulls won two Currie Cup titles in one year, but Stormers supporters will point out that the United Rugby Championship is a different competition altogether. And guess what? The Stormers are actually above the Bulls on the URC log, although that’s not saying much – John Dobson’s side are in 14th position with seven points after five matches, with Jake White’s team are 15th with five points in as many games. But who will have the last laugh at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday? Both coaches will name their teams later on Friday, with the Stormers set to field Springboks such as Steven Kitshoff, Marvin Orie and Damian Willemse, while the Bulls may just call on Marcell Coetzee and Morné Steyn, who featured in the Currie Cup win over Western Province on Wednesday.