Monday, July 10, 2023

WATCH: Look, but don't play at these snowy Joburg sports grounds!

Ellis Park Rugby Stadium covered in snow, with a mini snowman built and placed on a railing in the foreground

Ellis Park, the famous rugby ground in the heart of the Johannesburg CBD was covered in snow, looking like a winter wonderland. Picture: twitter.com/LionsRugbyCo

Published 1h ago

Share

As the snow descended on Joburg on Monday, it was a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle at Ellis Park.

The famous rugby ground in the heart of the Johannesburg CBD was covered in snow, looking like a winter wonderland.

Of course, Joburg winters are generally fairly mild compared to much colder climates like England - but the current cold front moving through the highveld has seen temperatures plummet to around the freezing mark.

It’s not often that the venue of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final changes from red and green to all white - and it was definitely an incredible spectacle.

More on this

Ellis Park, now looking more like a hockey rink than a rugby field, will host the Springboks against Argentina on July 29.

It’s unlikely the weather will stay quite so cold for that match, but if it did it would no doubt present an intriguing spectacle indeed.

Not to be left out, the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Sandton was also covered in snow. The Wanderers twitter account posted a video of its CEO delivering a message to fans in the biting conditions.

Elsewhere in Johannesburg, more to the south - Reading Country Club in Alberton was also covered in snow at the start of a new week. Normally a Monday would see the course closed or very quiet, but this week the club hosts the Altron Big Easy Tour.

It meant that the start to the three-round tournament was delayed. Normally, golf tournaments in South Africa are delayed by heavy rain and/or lightning, but never snow. But that was just the case on this occasion.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

RugbyTest MatchesSpringboksEllis ParkWanderersCricketGolf

Share

Recent stories by:

Michael Sherman
