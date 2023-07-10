WATCH: Look, but don't play at these snowy Joburg sports grounds!

As the snow descended on Joburg on Monday, it was a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle at Ellis Park.
The famous rugby ground in the heart of the Johannesburg CBD was covered in snow, looking like a winter wonderland.
Of course, Joburg winters are generally fairly mild compared to much colder climates like England - but the current cold front moving through the highveld has seen temperatures plummet to around the freezing mark.
It’s not often that the venue of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final changes from red and green to all white - and it was definitely an incredible spectacle.
Springboks captain Duane Vermeulen’s only nickname against the Wallabies was ‘Meneer’
Springboks’ hat-trick hero Kurt-Lee Arendse keen to improve after Wallabies performance
COMMENT: It was wonderful to watch the Springbok backline cashing in against Australia
Junior Springboks fall to physical Ireland in U20 semi-final
‘Eskom’ knocked out Wallabies’ lights ... Five moments that stood out from Springboks’ win
COMMENT: Loftus taps run dry, leaving Wallabies unable to wash off stink of Bok hammering
Ellis Park this morning... pic.twitter.com/WpsgHa7pUe— Heinz Schenk (@sportmal) July 10, 2023
Ellis Park, now looking more like a hockey rink than a rugby field, will host the Springboks against Argentina on July 29.
It’s unlikely the weather will stay quite so cold for that match, but if it did it would no doubt present an intriguing spectacle indeed.
Emirates Airline Park on ice till the 29th of July when the @Springboks face Argentina in The Castle Lager Rugby Championship.— Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) July 10, 2023
🎟️: https://t.co/2t54D03I1i#RSAvARG #TheRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/Ixw0uw2y9c
Not to be left out, the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Sandton was also covered in snow. The Wanderers twitter account posted a video of its CEO delivering a message to fans in the biting conditions.
DP World Wanderers CEO Jono Leaf-Wright has a message for you. ❄️— DP World Wanderers Stadium (@WanderersZA) July 10, 2023
Click here https://t.co/VaVF8EXAbM to book your ticket for the ODI between South Africa and Australia at DP World Wanderers on 17 September. 🏏#BePartOfIt #ThePrideOfJozi pic.twitter.com/ffD8rZ2crK
Elsewhere in Johannesburg, more to the south - Reading Country Club in Alberton was also covered in snow at the start of a new week. Normally a Monday would see the course closed or very quiet, but this week the club hosts the Altron Big Easy Tour.
It meant that the start to the three-round tournament was delayed. Normally, golf tournaments in South Africa are delayed by heavy rain and/or lightning, but never snow. But that was just the case on this occasion.
@Golfhackno1
IOL Sport