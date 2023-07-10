WATCH: Look, but don't play at these snowy Joburg sports grounds!

As the snow descended on Joburg on Monday, it was a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle at Ellis Park .

The famous rugby ground in the heart of the Johannesburg CBD was covered in snow, looking like a winter wonderland.

Of course, Joburg winters are generally fairly mild compared to much colder climates like England - but the current cold front moving through the highveld has seen temperatures plummet to around the freezing mark.

It’s not often that the venue of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final changes from red and green to all white - and it was definitely an incredible spectacle.