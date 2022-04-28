Win double tickets to watch potent DHL Stormers backline take on Leinster at DHL Cape Town Stadium

Cape Town - Capetonians have been raving about the DHL Stormers’ magical backline play which has set DHL Cape Town Stadium alight in the United Rugby Championship. The Stormers have won six matches in a row to move up to second in the United Rugby Championship standings by playing a top brand of rugby. On Saturday they play Leinster in another crucial URC encounter.

This is why IOL Sport and the Stormers have made double tickets available to eight lucky readers to go and watch players such as Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse in the flesh when the Cape side take on current URC leaders at the iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue. All you have to do is email “Stormers jou lekker ding” in the subject line to [email protected] for a chance to win a double set of tickets. The body of the email must also include your full name and contact details.

Winners must be able to make their own way to DHL Cape Town Stadium. Winners will be randomly selected and will be notified via email and tickets will also be emailed. The competition closes at 9am on Friday, April 29.

For those who aren’t lucky enough to win, you can still purchase tickets for the showdown with Leinster from the Ticketpro website or any Spar or Engen from just R50. CLICK HERE to book your ticket now. Good luck!

