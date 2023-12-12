Win VIP tickets to Stormers’ DHL Stadium homecoming against La Rochelle

After a very long break, the DHL Stadium welcomes the DHL Stormers back to their Cape Town fortress. The Stormers faithful will be out in full force on December 16 when they take on La Rochelle in the EPCR Champions Cup.

It will be the Stormers’ first match back at the stadium following the work done to the playing surface, which was replaced to make it more conducive to rugby. “We are expecting a large crowd on the day – it is the first time the Stormers will be playing at the stadium post the Rugby World Cup and with the return of the team’s Springbok players, it promises to be a world class rugby showcase. We are delighted to welcome the Stormers back home,” Gina Woodburn, CEO of the DHL Stadium said.

“With our pitch replacement process successfully completed, we’re looking forward to a busy and exciting season ahead,” added Woodburn. The DHL Stadium will be offering hospitality at affordable prices, giving people the chance to experience some of the best viewing seats in the stadium.

“The Business Lounge is one of the best viewing points in the stadium. It caters for two different hospitality offerings,” says Vuyo Gabelana, marketing and commercial manager at the stadium. “The VIP offering is on the half-way line. Our guests can expect to enjoy a full complimentary bar and buffet style catering, whereas the Supporters Lounge offers a complimentary beer and wine bar with the option to purchase food and additional beverages making the experience cost effective and affordable. “The VIP and Supporter Lounge both offer access to exclusive use areas such as cloak rooms, prime seating and a pleasant lounge environment.

“Starting from R590, the VIP and Supporter lounges offer great value for the rugby fan who would like a more premium experience. These hospitality packages will be available for the next four Stormers matches to be hosted at the stadium – it is a great opportunity for fans to experience the Business Lounge,” Gabelana added. The Stormers will be playing four Summer Sundowner games at DHL Stadium in December and January. They will take on La Rochelle and Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup and in between those two fixtures there are United Rugby Championship derbies against the Bulls and Sharks. STORMERS FIXTURES

For those who are interested in booking, they may do so via The Ticket Pro website. GIVEAWAY! The DHL Stadium and IOL Sport are giving away three VIP hospitality tickets to one lucky Stormers supporter for Saturday’s (December 16) Champions Cup match against La Rochelle.