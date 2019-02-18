Maties in action against UCT in round 2 of the Varsity Cup. Photo: Photo: Kevin Sawyer/VarsityCup

CAPE TOWN – If history is anything to go by, the Varsity Cup clash between the University of Pretoria and Stellenbosch University is set to be the round three highlight. Maties will travel to Pretoria for tonight’s North-South fixture after both teams won their opening two matches of the 2019 edition of the competition.

Tuks Stadium will present the winner a chance to take an early lead at the top of the standings as both teams have gained nine points each from their efforts, with Maties sitting at the top thanks to their superior points-difference.

The defending champions dismantled the University of Cape Town 66-5 at the Green Mile last week in what seemed like an all-too-simple continuation of their hot 2018 form, while Tuks beat UJ 40-19 in impressive style on Tuesday after the match was postponed due to load shedding.

There was no lack of firepower from Maties last week, and given their early form, things shouldn’t change too much this evening.

Vaughen Isaacs of Tukkies in action during the Varsity Cup match between UJ and UP Tuks at UJ stadium. Photo: Photo: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA

In the other fixtures, North-West University (sixth on the log) are back in action after a round-two bye to face newcomers the University of the Western Cape (eighth) in front of their home crowd in Potchefstroom.

Earlier in the day, the Central University of Technology and the University of Johannesburg (seventh and ninth respectively) will hunt their first Ws of the season when they meet in Bloemfontein, while Shimlas (third) will look to make it two out of two when they face Wits (fourth) in Johannesburg after their opening win over UWC last week.







Cape Times

