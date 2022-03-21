Wits blow away UWC 51-12 in Varsity Cup

Centurion — Wits produced a stunning display of running rugby as they thumped UWC 51-12 in their Varsity Cup match, in Johannesburg, on Monday. The home side were in scintillating form as they reeled off six tries, while UWC could only manage one consolation trip over the whitewash in the clash.

Wits opened the scoring in the ninth minute, as they turned the ball over near the halfway line as wing Azi Afrika sprinted away from the UWC defence before passing to scrumhalf Hlumelo Ndudula who finished off the move and a Point of Origin (POR) bonus. Flyhalf Chris Humphries added the extra two to make it 9-0. FULL TIME and @WitsSport put on an exceptional display of running rugby to outclass @UWCSport! Luhle Matyolweni picks up his brace after some superb handling to put the nail in the coffin.



FNB WITS 51 - 12 FNB UWC#RugbyThatRocks proudly brought to you by @FNBSA and @SteersSA pic.twitter.com/SsQa5mLtzo — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 21, 2022 Wits kept firing in the 20th minute as a swift move left centre Luhle Matyolweni with the POR try after running a good support line. Humphries had no problem with the conversion to extend his side’s lead (18-0). Wits were quickly over for their third try as Ndudula saw an opening in the UWC defence from a scrum in their 22, as he dived over the line without a hand on him. Humphries was on target once more with the conversion (25-0).

UWC finally got their first points of the evening in the 34th minute as Lyle Hendricks slotted a penalty from in front (25-3). Another foray into the UWC 22 resulted in the fourth try for Wits as they protected the ball well, before Humphries dived over for the try. His conversion of his own try was successful as Wits led by 29 points (32-3). Humphries added a penalty from the halfway line on the stroke of half-time to make it 35-3 at the break.

What a way to open the scoring🤩🏉! @WitsSport turnover ball in their own half and it goes wide on the skip pass to Azi Afrika who blazes down the touchline and Hlumelo Ndudula cuts inside for the 7 point try! #RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/0GEVTszSti — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 21, 2022 The second half began in fine style for UWC as flank Romuald Ntumba gathered a chip kick at pace before turning on the after-burners in the Wits 22 for a POR try. Hendricks nailed the conversion to bite into the Wits lead (35-12). Wits responded with yet another try as wing Wian de Lange finished off a powerful backline move. Humphries nudged over the conversion from in front to restore their 30-point advantage (42-12) just before the hour mark. Some quick passing by Wits left the UWC defence struggling and centre Matyolweni was able to sprint over for a third POR try in the 68th minute. Humphries kept up his perfect record with the conversion to bring up the fifty for the hosts (51-12).

Scorers Wits 51 (35): Tries: Hlumelo Ndudula 2 (1xPOR), Luhle Matyolweni 2 (2xPOR), Chris Humphries, Wian de Lange Conversion: Chris Humphries (6). Penalty: Humphries UWC 19 (3): Tries: Romuald Ntumba (POR). Conversion: Lyle Hendricks Penalty: Hendricks.

