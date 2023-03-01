WP Rugby becomes anchor tenant at DHL Stadium

Cape Town - Western Province Rugby is officially the primary anchor tenant of the DHL Stadium after signing an Anchor Tenant Agreement with the City of Cape Town.
It was made official on Wednesday after the heads of agreement were signed in 2019 already. The initial period will be for 39 years with an option to renew for a further two periods.
WP Rugby will be playing an anticipated 12 to 15 matches a year at the stadium. It will include the United Rugby Championship, European Champions Cup and Western Province matches in the Currie Cup.
If SA Rugby allocates Test matches to the Western Province Rugby Football Union, it could also be hosted at the stadium.
John Dobson, Stormers coach, said in a statement his team is looking forward to what the future holds at their home ground.
"The way that our team and our supporters have taken to DHL Stadium has been incredible," he said.
"We live in a beautiful city and play in an iconic stadium in front of the best fans in the world. We are all looking forward to making more great memories at DHL Stadium in the years to come," he said.
The stadium will continue to host concerts and events in the future as well. It will also still host football matches of Cape Town City FC.
