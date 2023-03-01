WP Rugby becomes anchor tenant at DHL Stadium

Cape Town - Western Province Rugby is officially the primary anchor tenant of the DHL Stadium after signing an Anchor Tenant Agreement with the City of Cape Town.

It was made official on Wednesday after the heads of agreement were signed in 2019 already. The initial period will be for 39 years with an option to renew for a further two periods.

WP Rugby will be playing an anticipated 12 to 15 matches a year at the stadium. It will include the United Rugby Championship, European Champions Cup and Western Province matches in the Currie Cup.

If SA Rugby allocates Test matches to the Western Province Rugby Football Union, it could also be hosted at the stadium.