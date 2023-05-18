WP Rugby Football Union gets new administrator from SA Rugby

Cape Town — SA Rugby confirmed the appointment of a new Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) administrator with Max Fuzani taking over from Rian Oberholzer to steer the union to stability. Fuzani (56) will oversee the final steps of completing the equity deal and potential sale of WP Rugby's properties to bring the union to financial soundness after a dark period where its professional teams almost folded.

According to an SA Rugby statement, Fuzani is an experienced sport and government executive who worked in government at a national level between 1997 and 2017, before taking up a role in consulting. He succeeds Oberholzer, who was appointed interim CEO of SA Rugby in March, having held the position of administrator at WPRFU since October 2021. An SA Rugby spokesperson said the major work of the administrator has been completed, with a clear pathway to restoring the financial stability of the union, and the ending of the administration period in sight.

"Mr Fuzani will oversee the final lap of the process by recommending the potential property and equity transactions to the members of Western Province for their approval." According to the SA Rugby statement, the proposals are expected to be tabled to the WPRFU membership shortly. If they are accepted, it will clear the way to end the union’s period of administration. Fuzani will take up his position on Monday.