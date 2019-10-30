Cullen Keytel learnt to sail at the Hermanus and Zeekoevlei Yacht Clubs. Photo: supplied

DURBAN – South Africa's sailing fraternity is mourning the death of talented young sailer Cullen Keytel, who died on Wednesday from injuries sustained during a car accident last week. SA Sailing said that Keytel learnt to sail at the Hermanus and Zeekoevlei Yacht Clubs, and although he sailed on various classes, his “real love” was the Laser.

Keytel was awarded his National Protea Junior Colours in June 2018 and was part of the national youth team representing South Africa at the Youth Sailing World Championships in Corpus Christi, Texas and again in June 2019 in Gydnia, Poland.

“Having already achieved so much success in the sport, Cullen’s ultimate goal was to participate in the 2024 Olympics. In 2018 he was awarded the Under-19 Sportsman of the Year award for the Overberg District and this year was awarded the Rob Meek Memorial Trophy for the Junior Sailor of

the Year WC,” said president of SA Sailing, Peter Hall.

Cullen Keytel died on Wednesday from injuries sustained during a car accident. Photo: Royal Cape Yacht Club on facebook

He said Cullen regularly assisted in promoting the sport at boat shows, schools and events held around the country and gave back by helping to coach and train his peers.

“His teammates, peers and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him will remember Cullen as being committed, driven and passionate about the sport, always smiling, as well as being an all-round exemplary young man who cared deeply for those around him.”

Hall said the family had requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cullen Keytel Fund for Laser Youth Sailing. Details can be obtained from Karien Jonckheere: [email protected]; +27 (0) 760282057; Twitter: @KarienJ.