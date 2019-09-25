UNDERBERG – After taking on the Rhino Peak Challenge in 2017, trail running star Kane Reilly will be back in 2019 to give the event another shot as he hopes to increase his pledges for the various environmental foundations that benefit from the event on October 5.
The 21km up-and-down route to the summit of the Southern Drakensberg’s most iconic peak is a challenge for all and Reilly is a firm believer in the fact that it must be a challenge.
“It is super tough because it is almost straight up and then straight back down!” Reilly said. “This is what makes the event what it is. It is not an event where you just raise money, there is effort involved both physically and in securing pledges.
“What adds to the challenge is that the event is at altitude and even though I enjoy the route because it suits me, it’s going to be tough!”
Reilly has been fortunate enough to run throughout the world and although the event focuses on rhino, crane and bearded vulture conservation, he is committed to a wider idea of conservation throughout South Africa.