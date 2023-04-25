SA’s Jordan Pepper claims a spectacular podium GT World Challenge Endurance Cup

South African professional racing driver Jordan Pepper claimed a spectacular podium for his team, Lamborghini, during the season-opening Fanatec GT World Challenge Endurance Cup in Monza, Italy. Pepper, and teammates Andrea Caldarella and Mirko Bortolotti, completed 94 laps in a time of 1:47.540 - 20-odd second behind the winners - to claim the third step on the podium at the event this weekend.

“While it was the first round of the European season,” Pepper said after the race, “we’ve been racing together as a strong unit in the US. “What helped us as we’ve been able to build trust through our pre-season testing and the US Races at Daytona and Sebring. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the championship, especially at a home race for Lamborghini - it’s my first podium with Lamborghini Squadra Corse as a factory driver. Jordan Pepper in action in the #63 Lamorghini. Picture : Iron Lynx “We’re going to use this momentum going forward."

Earlier during the weekend, Pepper and his team also came third in the E-sports GT Pro Series. Pepper joined Lamborghini with the express objective of winning races and standing on the podium. “Short-term,” he said previously, “this year I have three or four 24 hour races that I want to win. That is my first goal.

“Looking a bit more long-term, which is in the next 18 months, my category will be eligible for Le Mans. Going to Le Mans will be a goal and winning it in a class will be great. Winning Le Mans in one of the hypercars is in the near future. “My link with Lamborghini opens up opportunities like that. They are going to be entering the top class at Le Mans from 2024 onwards, so the opportunity could be there. “A bit further on, becoming a world champion is definitely a high level goal of mine and something that is realistically achievable in the next few years. Where I am currently based, I think I have far exceeded what I wanted to achieve by the age of 26.”