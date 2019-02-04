New England Patriots' Julian Edelman in action on Super Bowl Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar

ATLANTA - Sunday's Super Bowl saw a series of NFL records broken as the New England Patriots clinched a sixth championship with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. - The Patriots tie the Pittsburgh Steelers as the most successful team in NFL history with a sixth Super Bowl win.

- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick equals the record for Super Bowl wins, joining George Halas and Curly Lambeau with six NFL championships.

- Tom Brady becomes the only player to win six Super Bowls, moving one clear of Hall of Famer Charles Haley, who won five titles.

- Brady, 41, is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, beating Peyton Manning's mark. Manning was 39 when he led the Denver Broncos to victory over the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 Super Bowl.

Tom Brady became the only player to win six Super Bowls. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

- Brady has now played more Super Bowls than any other player, with Sunday marking his ninth appearance. Belichick holds the record for head coach appearances.

- Brady has more passes (392), completions (256), and passing yards (2,838) than any other player in history.

- Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker produced the longest punt in Super Bowl history with his 65-yard monster.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)