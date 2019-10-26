The University of Pretoria Sport Awards was held on Friday. Photo: @TuksSport on facebook

PRETORIA – South Africa's top international sprinter Akani Simbine was named Tuks’s Sportsman of the Year at the University of Pretoria on Friday evening. 

On the women's side, world-class swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker lifted the Tuks's Sportswomen of the Year gong. 

Her award was made even sweeter when her coach Rocco Meiring received the award as the best individual coach.
 
Hurdler Zokwakhana Zazini (400m-hurdles) and champion with the bow and arrow Danelle Wentzel (archery) won the Tuks student sportsman and sportswoman awards at the event held on Friday.
 

The Assupol TuksCricket head coach, Kruger van Wyk, received the award as coach of the year for team sports. Assupol Tuks is also the sports club of the year.
 

TuksNetball received the Principal's award for outstanding team performance. 

African News Agency (ANA)