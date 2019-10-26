PRETORIA – South Africa's top international sprinter Akani Simbine was named Tuks’s Sportsman of the Year at the University of Pretoria on Friday evening.
On the women's side, world-class swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker lifted the Tuks's Sportswomen of the Year gong.
Her award was made even sweeter when her coach Rocco Meiring received the award as the best individual coach.
Hurdler Zokwakhana Zazini (400m-hurdles) and champion with the bow and arrow Danelle Wentzel (archery) won the Tuks student sportsman and sportswoman awards at the event held on Friday.
2019 @TuksSport Sportsman of the year.— Akani Simbine (@AkaniSimbine) October 26, 2019
2019 Gauteng Sportsman of the year.#stripegeneration #gsa2019 #awards #sport #athletics pic.twitter.com/kqND9Yot4H