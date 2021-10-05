60-year-old footballer given heavy punishment

Durban – Ronnie Brunswijk, a 60-year-old footballer for Suriname club Inter Moengotoapoe, has been banned after a video of him paying opposition players emerged. Brunswijk, who is also the deputy president of the club, started himself in a Concacaf League match against Honduran club Olimpia last month, making news world wide. He played the first 54 minutes of the game before being substituted while his team were 3-0 down.

Concacaf, the governing body for football in North America have since released a statement and confirmed that Brunswijk will be heavily penalised. "Having assessed the actions evidenced in the video and considered written statements provided by both clubs, the Committee has determined that serious breaches of integrity rules occurred after the match," the statement read. "As a consequence of these rule breaches, both clubs have been disqualified and removed from this year's CONCACAF League with immediate effect.

"Additionally, the Committee has ruled that Mr Ronnie Brunswijk is banned for three years from participating in any capacity in CONCACAF competitions." Brunkswijk is no stranger to controversy. He was previously handed a suspension after having threatened a player with a gun during a match before the ban was upheld due to a lack of evidence. @eshlinv