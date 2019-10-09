Stefano Pioli is AC Milan's new coach. Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP Photo

MILAN – AC Milan have appointed Stefano Pioli as their new coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday, handing him a two-year contract in the hope he will turn around the fortunes of the seven-times European champions. Milan sacked their previous coach, Marco Giampaolo, on Tuesday after the team lost four of their first seven Serie A games of the season to sit 13th – 10 points off leaders Juventus.

Pioli has coached several Serie A teams including Lazio, who he led to a third-place finish and the Coppa Italia final in the 2014-15 season, and Inter Milan.

His last job was at Fiorentina, where he was credited with keeping the team together after the sudden death of captain Davide Astori in March 2018 threatened to derail their campaign, eventually finishing eighth.

Pioli left in April this year during his second season, saying Fiorentina had questioned his abilities following a poor run of form after they fell to 10th. The club would eventually finish 16th -- three points above the relegation zone.