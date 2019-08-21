Alain Giresse’s departure means 13 of the 24 coaches from last month’s Afcon tournament have left their jobs. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP

TUNIS – Alain Giresse has left his job as Tunisia coach after nine months in the role, having guided them to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July. The former France international’s departure was announced by the Tunisian Football Federation on Wednesday, who said in a brief statement that it was a mutual decision.

Giresse was appointed in December and helped them reach the last four in Egypt, despite them winning just one match at the tournament outside of a penalty shoot-out.

They drew their three group games and needed a shootout to get past Ghana in the last-16, before beating Madagascar 3-0 in their quarter-final.

They lost to Senegal in the semi-final after extra time, and were also defeated by Nigeria in the third-place playoff.

It was the fifth time the Frenchman has coached a country at the Cup of Nations after he led Gabon (2010), Mali (2012), Senegal (2015) and Mali again two years ago.

The 67-year-old has also coached at club level in Morocco after two spells with Toulouse and a brief tenure in charge at Paris Saint-Germain.

Giresse’s departure means 13 of the 24 coaches from last month’s tournament have left their jobs.

Reuters

