CAIRO - Cameroonian official Alioum Alioum has been appointed as referee for Friday’s opening African Cup of Nations match at the Cairo International Stadium between hosts Egypt and Zimbabwe (starts at 10pm). Alioum, 36, and an Air Force Officer in country, will be in control of the Group A clash that will open the 32nd edition of the flagship continental championship.

He is one of the most experienced referees on the elite panel of match officials, having taking part in the last four editions of the Africa Cup of Nations – 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

A regular face in various tournaments on the continent, Alioum also participated in the Fifa World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Match Referee Alioum Alioum will have the whistle in the #Afcon2019 opener on Friday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

His assistants on Friday are compatriot Evarist Menkouande and Senegalese El Hadji Malick Samba.

At 46, Menkouande ranks among the oldest at the tournament. He has officiated at every edition of the biennial showpiece since 2008.

Samba, who turns 40 next September, was present at the finals in 2013, 2015 and 2017. The fourth official is Maguette Ndiaye, also from Senegal.

African News Agency (ANA)