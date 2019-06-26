In 2017, Portuguese football club CD Feriense terminated Amr Warda’s contract over claims that he sexually harassed the wives of two of his teammates. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAIRO – Egypt’s football federation on Wednesday banned midfielder Amr Warda from playing in any further matches at the African Cup of Nations over mounting sexual harassment allegations. “Amr Warda is banned from the national squad after discussions with the team’s technical and administrative bodies. This is to maintain the discipline and focus of the team,” said the federation in a statement posted on its website.

The sexual harassment claims surfaced earlier this week on social media platforms. Multiple women posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda’s alleged lewd comments.

The Wednesday decision comes hours after another viral clip posted on Twitter by a social media user showed him apparently exposing himself to her.

AFP cannot verify the authenticity of the brief video.

“He’s definitely out. We have a match to focus on tonight,” Ihab Leheita, the Egyptian national team’s manager, told AFP, without giving further details.

In 2017, Portuguese football club CD Feriense terminated Warda’s contract over claims that he sexually harassed the wives of two of his teammates.

His tenure lasted only three days, and he was transferred to his current Greek club Atromitos.

Egypt are hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the fifth time, and play DR Congo later on Wednesday in their bid to advance from the group stages.

The hosts beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in their opening match, during which Warda took to the field.

AFP