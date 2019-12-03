LUBUMBASHI – The group stage of the Caf Champions League kicked off last weekend, with a bunch of former champions including holders Esperance, five times champions TP Mazembe, JS Kabylie, Etoile and Mamelodi Sundowns recording precious victories.
Action continues this weekend with with matches scheduled on Friday and Saturday.
In Group A, DR Congo giants TP Mazembe proved too strong for fellow former champions Zamalek of Egypt, prevailing 3-0 at the TP Mazembe stadium in Lubumbashi. Mulota Kabangu came from the bench to produce a “Man of the Match” performance, setting all three goals for “Les Corbeaux”.
Jackson Muleka headed twice past Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Awwad (60, 84), while veteran Tresor Mputu cemented his place as All-time CAF interclub top scorer, netting in between (66).
In Luanda, Zambia’s Zesco United held Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto to a 1-1 draw, with both goals coming in the first 16 minutes. Agostino Cristovao Mabululu gave the hosts the lead after nine minutes, only for Clement Mwape to equalise for the Zambian Electricity Boys seven minutes later.