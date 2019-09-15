Sanele Barns TS Galaxy celebrates his goal with team-mates during the CAF Confederation Cup match against CNAPS at Mbombela Stadium, on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

NELSPRUIT – TS Galaxy scored a valuable 1-0 win over CnaPS Sport of Madagascar, in a qualifying round, first-leg Confederation Cup match at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday afternoon. Sanele Barns scored the all-important goal in the fifth minute, and will be hoping that the lead will be enough for the away return leg on September 28.

The team that comes out on top on aggregate score over two legs will advance to the group stage of the continental competition.

Galaxy qualified for the Confederation Cup, having beaten Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Nedbank Cup last season.

They will now turn their attention back to the GladAfrica Championship (National First Division) as they go in search of their first win of the league season when they host Ajax Cape Town next Sunday.

The Mpumalanga-based club have drawn both of their league outings to date.

African News Agency (ANA)