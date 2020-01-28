But at the end of the match, both sets of players and technical teams will shake hands after another gruelling match in what is fast becoming a huge rivalry in African football. There is mutual respect and a huge desire to win whenever these two teams meet. Those aspects will be on show when they square off on Saturday in Pretoria in the last Group C match.
The Brazilians lead Wydad by two points, which means a draw will be good enough for Sundowns to win the group, while the Moroccans need a win.
The two teams’ rivalry is in huge contrast to the heated political battle between their countries due to the disputed Western Sahara region.
South Africa recognises the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic as an independent state, but Morocco considers it their province with certain autonomous rights.